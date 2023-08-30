Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $167,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $695.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

