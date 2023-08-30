Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. 2,564,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,901. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

