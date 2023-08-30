PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PEP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

