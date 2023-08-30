SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,880,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
