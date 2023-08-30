SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,544. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

