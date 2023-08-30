SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.42. The company has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

