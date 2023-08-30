Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of A traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 463,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,677. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.