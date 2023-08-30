Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,778,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 27,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1472 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

