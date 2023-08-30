Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,727 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. 5,033,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,851,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

