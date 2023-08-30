Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,005 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 592,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,786. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

