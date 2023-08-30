Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.18. 3,283,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,952. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 562.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

