Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 689,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,963. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

