Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 8,330 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 195,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

