Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. 528,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,162. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

