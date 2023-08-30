Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.90. 448,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,381. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

