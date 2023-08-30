iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.90

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 1027249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

