CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $202.23. 389,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

