NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.91

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

