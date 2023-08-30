iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.66

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 426466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $620.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.
iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Chile ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.