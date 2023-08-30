iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.26

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 130520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 153,390 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.