iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.26

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 130520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 153,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

