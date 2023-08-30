Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.31

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 142479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
