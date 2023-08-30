ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.17

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 363543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 882,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,181,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,567,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

