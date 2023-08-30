iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.43

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.43 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 224505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,041 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

