WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.73

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 91196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $822.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

