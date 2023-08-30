Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 14.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,698. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

