Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 188,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,325. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

