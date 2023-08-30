Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Expands By 21.2%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of authID by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get authID alerts:

authID Price Performance

authID stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 19,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. authID has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About authID

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the Verified Authentication Business segment. The company was founded by Thomas R Snoke on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.