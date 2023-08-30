AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 508,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at $100,669,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,453,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,428 shares of company stock worth $1,793,890. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

