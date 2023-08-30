Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AVTX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 10,271,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,679. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $65,614 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

