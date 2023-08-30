Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 3.3%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 67,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 333,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 334,569 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

