Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 3.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,528,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,377,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

