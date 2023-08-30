Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 4,248,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,495,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $380,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

