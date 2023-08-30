Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 19.2%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 211,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 63,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.99.
Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
