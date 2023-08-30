Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.54

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 62895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

