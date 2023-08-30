Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,908,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 733,524 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.01.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $981.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

