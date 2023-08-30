Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,753,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 679,680 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. William Blair lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,029,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,700. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,845 shares in the last quarter.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

