Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 4.7%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 807,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,437,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

