BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Down 4.2%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 123,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 350,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.70 million, a P/E ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BrightView by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,325,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

