Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 3%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.46 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 105,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 449,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $340,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,333 shares of company stock worth $5,629,683 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.