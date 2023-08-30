AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,888. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

