Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $28.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00012818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,395,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,100,872 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

