Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,720,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,816. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $331.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.