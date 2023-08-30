Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 8.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Zoetis worth $134,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 672,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,662. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.