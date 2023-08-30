Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Cut by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 1.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,795. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

