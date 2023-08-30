RR Advisors LLC Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 10.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $57,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 344,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
