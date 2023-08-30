Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Holdings Boosted by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 11.6% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Antero Midstream worth $66,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 583,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $460,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

