Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 13.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Western Midstream Partners worth $79,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 228,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

