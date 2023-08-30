William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,218 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $127,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TREX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. 217,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.