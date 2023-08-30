William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,874 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Insulet worth $153,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of PODD stock traded up $15.87 on Wednesday, hitting $205.35. 2,076,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $178.55 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

