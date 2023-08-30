PBF Energy (PBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF):

8/20/2023 – PBF Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

8/12/2023 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00.

8/4/2023 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $56.00.

7/19/2023 – PBF Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00.

7/10/2023 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 857,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,798. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

